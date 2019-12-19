Chairs Made Of Tyres, Or A Microfarm - This Home Solutions Brand Does It All!

Designing everything from whole spaces, to home decor and even urban microfarms (a step up from your kitchen garden if you’d like), 10by10 offers a range of solutions from their rather large umbrella of sustainable ideas.

Currently, their range of services includes Mi.Farm (either for aesthetics, or for kitchen produce within your space), Fact Box (products made from upcycled and recycled material), Crisp Lab (smart home accessories and furniture), and a social venture focusing on the community called Mi.Circle. Or you could get bits of them all from their 10/10 service. What excites us the most are the the first two (because that’s essentially the need of the hour for the most of us).

Their foodscaping plans will have you eating from your own garden whether you’re living in an apartment or mansion for the most part. They can also do this on a commercial scale if you’re looking for it. The Fact Box projects are all combinations of art and by-products or inorganic waste that are converted to (mostly) garden decor. They do have a basic catalogue of their designs and products, but they will custom design what you require for your space after a consultation.