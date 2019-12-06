There’s no dearth of hotels, across budgets, in Bangalore. But if you’re the kind of traveller who doesn’t particularly like the manufactured look of hotel rooms and want an intimate feel of what it means to live in this city, then Airbnbs are tailor-made for you. Whether you’re here for a vacation or are just passing by Bangalore, Airbnb accommodations make you feel like you’re not very far from home. If you want to party and enjoy the festive season with your squad or just looking for a romantic staycation with bae, then these are the Airbnbs should be on your list. In many cases, they also give you an opportunity to interact with locals and other travellers, plus, you can save money. LBB travels through localities finding the best Airbnbs to stay in.
7 Airbnbs In Bangalore That You Need To Bookmark For New Year Staycations
A Hip Studio In Jayamahal
Located in a plush neighbourhood in Bangalore, this studio apartment will surely add colour to your trip. Done up in happy colours and equipped with modern facilities, this space comes with a four-poster bed, a small study space, a fully-equipped kitchen, and other modern facilities. Two caretakers will help you out with any queries or trouble you have while using facilities or if you need a meal cooked (for an extra fee, of course). So, if you are looking for a romantic staycation with bae to celebrate Christmas and New Year, then you need to book this Airbnb in the city.
- Room Rent: ₹ 3401
Private Room Near Cubbon Park
In the heart of the city, you can explore Bangalore with ease from this duplex flat. You’ll be sharing space with the young owners of the house, who will be happy to share their knowledge of the city. You can check into a pleasantly-decorated room on the ground floor that assures you of privacy. If you’d like to use the kitchen or any of the other common areas, those are available too. Can’t do without your early morning walk or jog? Then just hop over to Cubbon Park that’s at a short distance from here. Take a break from the mundane life and just relax at this Airbnb this festive season. Nothing like a day filled with self-care and pampering, right?
- Room Rent: ₹ 1990
Entire Home In A Tudor Style Villa Near BEL Circle
Looking to stay at a place that’s not too far away from the airport but still accessible to the city? Book this apartment that is close to the Moevenpick Hotel in North Bangalore. Getting to the centre of the city, or the airport, shouldn’t take you more than 30 minutes if you stay here. It also helps that the apartment is immaculately furnished and comes equipped with all the modern facilities. You’ll also get homemade breakfast every day and your hosts will even give you cooking tutorials, on request. If you want to host a Christmas or New Year's party, get your squad here, party and get-together without having to go too far.
- Room Rent: ₹ 2500
An Artful Apartment In HBR Layout
If you love to stay in a place that can tell a story, then this apartment is just right for you. Also, if you are on a business trip to the nearby Manyata Tech Park, this place is ideal. But it’s very likely that once you get here, you’ll spend a good chunk of your time gazing at the artistic displays in the home itself. When you’re hungry, stop by Kammanahalli, which is in the vicinity, or head to Indiranagar or MG Road, which are half an hour away. If you want to spend the festiv4e season by yourself, discovering more about art and the city, this Airbnb is a great pick.
- Room Rent: ₹ 1233
Heritage Bungalow Off Cunningham Road
Called “Enjoy the comforts of a home.Room2” or “Enjoy the comforts of a home.Room1”, you get to live in a heritage bungalow, just off Cunningham Road. If you know Bangalore well, then it’s the same quaint property that the restaurant Secret Garden was housed in once upon a time. Filled with potted plants, lovely trellises, a garden space, a terrace swimming pool (though not too large), and antique furniture, it’s easy to call this place home! The rooms are tastefully done up with antique furniture, and classic decor in the form of crystal, Tanjore paintings, gorgeous carpets, and even some stunning metal statues and centrepieces. It’s like a treasure trove and you get to live in it! So, take a break and welcome 2020 at this Airbnb in the city.
- Room Rent: ₹ 3100
Treehouse In Sarjapur
A little treehouse, not far from the city, this one is on Sarjapur-Attibele Road. A minimally decorated treehouse, it comes with a comfy bed, a compact living room where you can chill out, and a small sit out that can be the scene of a romantic, dinner date. Air-conditioning, Wifi and a TV are the modern-day perks on offer here. Plus, a kitchenette to cook up a storm. Hop off your treehouse and you can sign up for a game on the badminton court or you could catch a snooze in a hammock. You can also explore the garden around that comes studded with fruit trees. Head here with your squad and bae and enjoy the festive season at this treehouse in the city.
Garden Facing Room In Whitefield, With Pool
Designed by an architect, this private home lends out two rooms for four guests, in Whitefield. One of the rooms is on the ground floor, the other the penthouse that is accessed via an external staircase. The penthouse one is our favourite as it has access to the terrace that overlooks Whitefield, and surprisingly has plenty of trees, with the buildings only in the distance. It also has an al fresco kitchen and dining area if you want to stay in, cook yourself a meal, and enjoy it on the terrace with a glass of wine. The pool in the garden is the highlight of this Airbnb. Breakfast and WiFi are on the house. Spend Christmas or even New Years' Eve with your S.O. here where you can relax and rejuvenate.
