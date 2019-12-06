7 Airbnbs In Bangalore That You Need To Bookmark For New Year Staycations

A little treehouse, not far from the city, this one is on Sarjapur-Attibele Road. A minimally decorated treehouse, it comes with a comfy bed, a compact living room where you can chill out, and a small sit out that can be the scene of a romantic, dinner date. Air-conditioning, Wifi and a TV are the modern-day perks on offer here. Plus, a kitchenette to cook up a storm. Hop off your treehouse and you can sign up for a game on the badminton court or you could catch a snooze in a hammock. You can also explore the garden around that comes studded with fruit trees. Head here with your squad and bae and enjoy the festive season at this treehouse in the city.

Read more about it here.