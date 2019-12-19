Enjoy A Relaxing Meal At This Place When In Pondicherry

A visit to Pondicherry is incomplete without visiting Auroville. While you are at Auroville, do not miss to enjoy a relaxing meal at Tanto Pizzeria. It was my first pit-stop on my previous trip to Pondicherry. The outdoor setting amidst the greens is beautiful. It is ideal for a stopover prior to visiting Auroville. I loved the fresh carrot juice. The pizzas are freshly baked. Must try their fish and chips. It is served with crunchy lettuce and tomatoes. The staff is polite and courteous. I would love to visit Tanto Pizzeria again.