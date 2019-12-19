A visit to Pondicherry is incomplete without visiting Auroville. While you are at Auroville, do not miss to enjoy a relaxing meal at Tanto Pizzeria. It was my first pit-stop on my previous trip to Pondicherry. The outdoor setting amidst the greens is beautiful. It is ideal for a stopover prior to visiting Auroville. I loved the fresh carrot juice. The pizzas are freshly baked. Must try their fish and chips. It is served with crunchy lettuce and tomatoes. The staff is polite and courteous. I would love to visit Tanto Pizzeria again.
Enjoy A Relaxing Meal At This Place When In Pondicherry
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)