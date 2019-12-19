One of the first stand-alone restaurants to bring Vietnamese cuisine to the city {the other being the Blue Ginger at The Taj West End}, Phobidden Fruit has been going strong for 7 years and counting.
This Vietnamese Restaurant In Indiranagar Is Pho Good
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Chow Down
Iceberg Wrap, Pho, Bun Bao
Sip On
Basil Soda Chanh, Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Winning For
The Pho here is reminiscent of those from the streets of Saigon. It is pretty authentic.
Lowdown On The Ambience
What used to be a quaint space with a really pretty upstairs section, where a quaint spiral staircase led to a partial al fresco set up, now all changed up in favour of a bigger ground floor existence. But still plenty of light, plants, wooden picnic tables and benches, and an inside seating area.
What's On The Menu?
While you wait for your order, don’t forget to put your chopstick skills into practice by digging into the jar of pickled veggies kept at every table. The Iceberg Lettuce wraps are crunchy greens that serve as cups to scoop up some of the spicy minced prawn and chicken mix. Add a dash of nuoc mam, the signature Vietnamese dipping sauce, garnish with fresh sprouts, open your mouth as wide as possible and pile in this delicious mix of flavours and textures.
The beef Pho here is a beautiful, slow-brewed aromatic broth with slices of meat floating in it. Make the Pho your own by adding crunchy onions and sprouts, fresh basil, and a squeeze of lime, just the way you like it. The spicier Bun Bao, a noodle soup flavoured with beef stock, slivers of beef, lemongrass and chilli can clear up any number of blocked noses.
The Basil Soda Chanh, a refreshing soda-laced lemony punch is a good drink to start with. But you must save up some stomach space for the Vietnamese style coffee, served on ice with a generous swirl of condensed milk.
So, We're Thinking...
For fresh flavours, and Vietnamese cuisine at reasonable prices, you need to head to this 12th Main favourite. They have also been pretty consistent over the years.
Featured image via: Akash Devaraju
