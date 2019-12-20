Planning A Summer Vacay In The Hills? Head To Abbotsford In Nainital With The Fam

Long, long time, an Englishman – John Hope Simpson – built a picturesque home amidst Nainital’s breathtaking hills. This was in 1876 and by the early 20th century the house had been passed on to the current owners – the Prasada family. Today, the fourth generation of the family runs the homestay that features high wooden ceilings and pinewood floors and exudes warmth. Since this is a centuries-old mountain house there are plenty of swords, muskets, and elephant tusks to gape at too.

The vintage glamour spill over to the rooms too. When travelling with bae, we recommend the cosy Crown Room (INR 4,999 upwards), that’s done up in warm colours, or the Juliet Room (INR 8,000) that offers stunning views of the nearby mountains. If you are travelling with the squad or your folks, the spacious Hill Room (INR 9, 500 upwards) should suit you perfectly.

Abbotsford’s Cafe Chica is well known among locals and popular with tourists for its great outdoor location complete with picnic tables and chairs, stunning views and good old fashioned food, made by the Prasada family. This is the perfect place to chill with a book and an espresso or Rhododendron tea. From baked vegetables to pizza and traditional roast chicken to gooey apple pie with ice cream, there is plenty to eat. But we hear that the ascent to the cafe is quite steep.