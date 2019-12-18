The information in this post might be outdated

Check Out This Acrylic Painting Workshop By The Living Walls

img-gallery-featured

Acrylic Painting Workshop by The Living Walls

₹ 1400 upwards

Wed | 18 Dec, 2019

9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
The Living Walls

Address: 4th Main Road, Kumaraswamy Layout, 2nd Stage, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What's Happening?

Learn the Acrylic painting art and make an Impressive artwork. You will learn step by step process of making beautiful art with different shapes & techniques. This is an exciting workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, you will carry home a beautiful artwork/craft created by yourself. Make sure you register though, it is compulsory!

Make a note

No previous experience in art/craft is required

Prior Registration is necessary

The image shown here is for reference purpose only, actual artwork/ craft may differ in colors, sizes, shapes, and designs

Price

₹1400 upwards
Acrylic Painting Workshop by The Living Walls

204 people interested

Acrylic Painting Workshop by The Living Walls

₹ 1400 upwards

Wed | 18 Dec, 2019

9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
The Living Walls

Address: 4th Main Road, Kumaraswamy Layout, 2nd Stage, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default