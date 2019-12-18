Learn the Acrylic painting art and make an Impressive artwork. You will learn step by step process of making beautiful art with different shapes & techniques. This is an exciting workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, you will carry home a beautiful artwork/craft created by yourself. Make sure you register though, it is compulsory!
Check Out This Acrylic Painting Workshop By The Living Walls
What's Happening?
Make a note
No previous experience in art/craft is required
Prior Registration is necessary
The image shown here is for reference purpose only, actual artwork/ craft may differ in colors, sizes, shapes, and designs
Price
₹1400 upwards
