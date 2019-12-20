Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Agra Style Chaats & Sweets!

Sitaphal- Located in Sector 1 HSR Layout, Bangalore. A cool, nice and lovely joint for the Meals and Chaats. All the Chaats are typical Agra style with perfect taste. Sitting with Sofas also very comfortable. Limited menu but the great food. I tried some of the dishes which reflect the real taste from Agra. Chaats: A perfect place for UP - Agra style Chaats which includes some taste from Agra. * GolGappe - UP style Suzi ke Gol Gappe. * Kadhi Samosa - Perfect well-cooked Samosa dipped in Kadhi. * Bedai & Aloo Ki Sabzi - Specialty and Authentic dish from Agra, You will get here the perfect taste. * Aloo Tikki - Crispy and Crunchy Aloo Tikki, and great in taste. I loved it. * Dahi Gujiya - Another dish from Agra which was Quite good. Thalis & Combos: Different types of Thalis and Combos, the best part of this you can customize it accordingly. Dessert: Perfect Hot Gulab Jamun, Very Delicious Service was Quite Quick, staffs were courteous, friendly and well mannered. A must recommend place for Chat Lovers in an around HSR Layout. Value for money, Totally worth to try.