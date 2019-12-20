Breakfast Goals: Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Pizza Dosa!

Park view restaurant has the name park view as it's just in front of a park near Gopalan mall. Though being in one of the interior lanes this place has a lot of crowd due to the corporate offices around & the morning joggers from the park. It has all the breakfast, lunch, snacks served as per the timings. I did try one of their specialty dosa called pizza dosa. Must say I loved every bite of it. This dosa was loaded with cheese, jalapenos and most of the toppings of a pizza as per the name. It has a huge chunk of butter in the middle melting making every bite of the hot dosa much more delicious. They also have many other items like buns, dosa, idli, etc. But this dosa is worth trying.