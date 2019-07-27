Stock Up Your Wardrobe With Indian And Pakistani Suits From This Boutique In Koramangala

Located in Koramangala 6th Block, Ameera Designer Boutique, a cosy little store brings to you the style inspiration from our neighbours, Pakistan. With a balanced blend of Indian ethnic wear and Pakistani salwar sets, dress up in flowy chiffons and delicate laces. Run by Amina, Ameera Designer Boutique specialises in personalisation and stocks up on ready-made ethnic wear for women. Think everyday wear kurtas, embellished anarkalis, casual maxis and salwar suits with straight and palazzo pants.

Choose from a range of pastel floral digital print kurtas with laces and ribbons and maxi dresses in chikankari, thread embroidery that are pre-made. You can pair them up with a dupatta for an ethnic look. They also have tailoring facility available here, so feel free to bring your own fabric and get your own design made. Amina also helps you choose the right outfit for your body and skin type and will suggest designs that would look good on you. If you like a particular design and can't find your size, they'll make it for you as well. The prices here start at INR 600 for a salwar set and INR 650 for a blouse.