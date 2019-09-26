Kodaikanal Calling: Check Into This Old Bungalow Near The Lake

Take a break from the city life and head to Kodaikanal for a weekend of relaxation. Amherst Cottage is situated in the heart of town near Kodaikanal lake. A recently renovated bungalow that was built in 1963, it is spread across one acre with a beautiful garden. Even though it’s close to the touristy spots, it is tucked away in the woods of Kodaikanal. This makes for a great getaway whether you’re heading with family, friends or with bae for some romantic time alone. Wake up to gorgeous views and the smell of delicious breakfast and tea. Take a walk around the property and read a book.

With artefacts and art all over the house, the cottage will take you back in time. It is equipped with a fireplace for those chilly nights to huddle up with your loved ones and stay indoors. They even have a cook in case you want to try some local fare. And of course, there are arrangements for a bonfire in case you want to sing some tunes and take in the beauty of Kodaikanal. Costing approximately INR 15,000 for eight people per night, we think it’s definitely worth the money considering the wholesome experience Amherst Cottage gives you.