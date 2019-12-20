Drop By Dreamcatcher For Their Amazing Breakfast Menu!

Dreamcatcher's Breakfast menu is amazing. Not wide variety but they have nice options for the English breakfast menu and a few more as pasta, burger, etc. We had ordered English & American breakfast which was almost the same with minor changes. There was a loaf of bread with mushroom, fried nuggets, scrambled eggs, chicken sausage. We got a drink-free in each for which I opted cappuccino. Breakfast was good but I wish they could give at least 2 brown bread than just one. Quantity is comparatively a bit less. Service is a bit slow as they take quite a lot of time to get breakfast. I loved the taste just that the quantity could be more.