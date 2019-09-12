Anahe, located in the by-lanes of Indiranagar is a multi-designer store that curates clothing and accessories for women. Find ethnic wear, indo-western and western designer wear for anyone who loves couture. Be it for a friend’s wedding, a formal cocktail party you might have to attend, or even your own wedding if you’re going for an understated look, Anahe should be on your shopping list. The store has a very insta-worthy ambiance with pastel shades on the walls that transports you straight to Paris. All the outfits are sorted according to colour like white, creams, yellows, blues and blacks. Find unconventional outfits such as saree gowns and dhoti pants with crop tops that give your wardrobe the edgy makeover.

Shop understated lehengas for your wedding if you are looking for a minimalistic look. Anarkali dresses to printed jackets, your occasion-based dressing needs are taken care of. Outfits with lace, georgette, linen, and silk - you name it and they have it for you. Apart from this, they also have a small collection of casual western wear (shirts with embellished collars), ethnic jewellery made out of Kundan, embroidered clutches, stoles with sequin, and shoes from Pastel and Pop. They curate designers such as Attic Salt, Tamaraa, Seams and Preeti Jhawar for clothing, Shilpa Puri, Kripa Pranay and Rhea for Jewellery and Aanchal Saya and Ozel for bags and clutches.