Authentic Iyengari Dishes Served Under One Roof!

Iyengar's Inn is the option in the locality to choose for Authentic Iyengar style foods & quality. Iyengar's Inn serves for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. The menu had varieties like Puliyogare, Anna Rasam, Anna Sambar, Curd Rice, Palak Peas Bath, Chapati, Mix Baths, Sweets & Savarious. I tasted, • Thatte Idli & Vada - I had this combination with Sambar Dip. It wasn't up to the mark than expected. Idli was not hot served & Vada was not crispy. • Mangalore Buns - Even buns weren't that great. It was very hard & tasteless. I had expected at least this would have been good. • Kara Pongal - Pongal was really good & had a very good taste & it was hot too. Pongal was served with Tamarind Chutney & Coconut Chutney.