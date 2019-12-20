Get 20% OFF On Your Authentic Thai Meal At Soi Siam.Find Out How!

Foodies, if it’s authentic Thai street food you’re craving, Soi Siam in HSR should be your next stop! Original recipes make for a mouthwatering variety of Thai fare. We know this because the recipes have been passed down generations in the family of their culinary expert! Can you think of a more fitting reason to head there right now and dig in?

Boasting of fresh, fast and simple yet tasty food, Soi Siam has soups, some yummy appetizers like the Phuket chicken, to die for Lotus stem chips, and also a wide range of main course dishes. Choose from Pad thai , Pra neung (fish), Thai green curry, Thai yellow curry, massaman curry and more after you’ve had your fill of appetizers. Don’t stop there, end your meal on a sweet note with panna cotta and thai mango sticky rice for dessert!

Here’s something we thought was quite cool. Given the common myth that Thai food is spicy, Soi Siam actually has a spice meter which you can use to select how spicy you want your food to be! Also, if you’re not hungry enough to gorge on a heavy meal, head there in the evenings as they also serve tea!