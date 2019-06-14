Bengaluru has always been known for its night scene and now it has another feather in its cap! Daddy is a casual dining cocktail bar that has recently opened in the hustling locality of Indiranagar. Opening its doors to the people on 15th June, Daddy is ready to take Bengaluru by storm and we can’t wait to visit it! And as a housewarming present, they’re offering complimentary beers to all who visit before 8 pm during opening week (15th-23rd)!
Bangaloreans! Enjoy Complimentary Beers at This New Bar in Town for the Entire Week!
What’s On the Menu?
Spread across 18000 sq ft over two levels, Daddy takes you to a whole new level of surreal. The decor is a fusion of both bold colours inspired by pop culture and Greek figures that can be found in every corner, like a little touch of surprise. When in Bengaluru, a terrace is a must to enjoy the lovely weather. The terrace of Daddy flaunts a tropical theme with exotic plants and is THE place to spend a quiet relaxing evening. Not to mention, Daddy is the first of its kind (in India!) to have a Flipping Bar, a true delight to watch!
Each dish on the menu has been specially curated for Bengaluru by First Fiddle’s Corporate Chef, Chef Sagar Bajaj. The concept behind the menu is to offer a variety of New Age Continental flavours while maintaining the perfect fusion between authentic tastes and South Indian preferences. From Sriracha Tofu Bao to Baraised Achari Pork Spare Ribs, Daddy has something for everyone.
A good meal always consists of a good cocktail/drink to go with. The Bar Menu has a wide range of concoctions resulting in Daddy having the largest cocktail menu in Bengaluru! Each cocktail has been crafted to perfection ensuring you leave the place with an experience too beautiful to put in words.
So, We Are Saying..
Daddy is a stunner of a casual dining/cocktail bar which has managed to get its menu completely on point. They’ve adapted the recipes to suit all preferences, the ambiance is completely fascinating and the whole experience is nothing short of thrilling and exciting. Head over there now and enjoy one complimentary beer till 23rd of June on the house before 8 pm! What are you waiting for?!
