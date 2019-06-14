Bangaloreans! Enjoy Complimentary Beers at This New Bar in Town for the Entire Week!

Spread across 18000 sq ft over two levels, Daddy takes you to a whole new level of surreal. The decor is a fusion of both bold colours inspired by pop culture and Greek figures that can be found in every corner, like a little touch of surprise. When in Bengaluru, a terrace is a must to enjoy the lovely weather. The terrace of Daddy flaunts a tropical theme with exotic plants and is THE place to spend a quiet relaxing evening. Not to mention, Daddy is the first of its kind (in India!) to have a Flipping Bar, a true delight to watch!

Each dish on the menu has been specially curated for Bengaluru by First Fiddle’s Corporate Chef, Chef Sagar Bajaj. The concept behind the menu is to offer a variety of New Age Continental flavours while maintaining the perfect fusion between authentic tastes and South Indian preferences. From Sriracha Tofu Bao to Baraised Achari Pork Spare Ribs, Daddy has something for everyone.

A good meal always consists of a good cocktail/drink to go with. The Bar Menu has a wide range of concoctions resulting in Daddy having the largest cocktail menu in Bengaluru! Each cocktail has been crafted to perfection ensuring you leave the place with an experience too beautiful to put in words.