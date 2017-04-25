A Visit To This National Park In Bengaluru Is A Must For Wildlife Lovers!

The Safari is the highlight of this park. The Tiger Safari should be on your to-do list if you're an animal lover and love wildlife. From spotting deer, bears, lions, tigers to a parade of elephants, this safari will certainly live up to your expectations.
The zoo could definitely be better. It isn't quite well-maintained which is a let down. Although there are many animals to spot, the zoo seems unkempt.
Try going here in the morning, so that you can avoid the afternoon sun. A visit to the Butterfly Park is also enriching. Do wear comfortable shoes and clothing as you'll end up walking quite a bit.
If you're in the mood to go boating, you can do that as well. It's also the first biological park in India to have a fenced forested sanctuary where elephants can roam freely. The park is spread across a sprawling 25,000 acres and is Bangalore's answer to Wildlife!
