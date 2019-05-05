Shampoo Bars And Chakra Soaps: Check Out This Brand For Natural Skincare!

Bangalore-based Bath and Being is popular for its completely natural ingredients and for their variety of flavours and skin care products. Pooja Akella, the owner is a connoisseur of veganism and it reflects in her products as well. Apart from lip-balms that contain beeswax and a few soaps that contain milk, most products in her line are fully vegan. She’s also promoting a sustainable lifestyle by selling shampoo bars that don’t require plastic wrapping! Some of her best selling creations are Papaya, Cucumber and Lemon essential oil soaps and lathering and exfoliating walnut scrub which are sure to leave your skin glowing.

Selling her products from a range of INR 100 to INR 800, We love that Bath and Being is budget friendly and pretty innovative at the same time. Pooja also uses hemp in most of her products so go and tell your 420 friendly friends that this is their go-to brand (and take some of it too, because sharing is caring). Check out their social media for information and ingredients of individual products and to order as well. You can also find her selling the skincare line at various pop-ups in the city!