Party Friendly Jumpsuits To Everyday Dresses: We Dig This Indie Label's Slow Fashion

Ladies who are fashion-conscious, conscious shoppers, and have a need for all things indie, we give you Bayu Sustain. The indie slow fashion label's womenswear collection is crafted using natural and organic textiles and natural dyes. But that's not all, they are very trendy too and feature contemporary styles such as jumpsuits, dresses with two level frills, and checkered work shirts. It's the perfect mix of basic comfort and minimalistic aesthetics of light shades (think pastels, greys, and whites).

While they don't have a physical store and their website is still under construction, you can check their catalogue at pop-ups or on Instagram. You will find that their collections are named after countries and cities, which is rather cool we think. Sport an Andorra, which is a military-style shirt dress in indigo to brunch, or you could wear a Brunei to a night out with the girls. It's a chic one-shoulder jumpsuit in white. Oh, and don't even get us started on Fiji, that's the perfect comfy, work shirt. Pair it with Granada, their cigarette pants made from organic cotton, and your look of the day is set.

