Best Burgers In Town!

Burger Seigneur is the new burger place in town serving some amazing premium burgers, which are way different from the other places in town, ingredients sourced from different parts of the world, these burgers have just changed the ball game in the Bangalore Burger scene! The USP of this place is their non-crumbling burger buns! Often we go to these burger places and end up eating the patty differently and the crumbled buns differently, but the buns at this place do not crumble! Making it the perfect experience. Coming to the food: Lucien: (Vegetarian) The patty in this mushroom was made of portobello mushroom! Yes! No aloo - paneer based patties, this was something new and out of the box! I am very fond of caramelised onions and for me, their presence in the recipe just exemplified the taste even more. The sauce used was French cocktail sauce. This combination of ingredients is quite unique in India as I haven’t tried it anywhere. This made me remind of burgers I had from fast food joints in the UK, Making this burger a MUST TRY! Midnight Glory: (Vegetarian) The patty was made out of cheese! It was basically crispy fried cheese with tomato and lettuce. I particularly liked the sauce used in this burger (Bay Bay sauce?) They have only 2 burger choices right now but The owner guaranteed there will be more in the coming time, the options for non-vegetarians were good. In the sides: The veg dynamite fries were a very good option, good enough for a meal for 2, fries were mixed with an overload of cheese, red kidney beans, jalapeño and other garnishings! This is a good alternative to have here. Burger Seigneur has some amazing drinks too! They source their coffee beans from Nepal and do all the further processing here. Do try out there Mixed berry thick shake, Lychee and Thai bird chilli Mojito! But my favourite was the Cold Esmeralda latte, coffee along with pistachios, was a refreshingly delectable brew! The watermelon cold brew was good too!! This place has a pretty good vibe! Careful attention has been given to minute details in the decor and ambience. Pet-friendly areas, different types of seating, innovative wall pieces, this gives a very soothing vibe to this place.