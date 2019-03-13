Igloo Tents To Caravans, New Destinations, Stays And Experiences To Check Out This Year

Manjarabad Fort is one of those majestic forts that's stood the test of time and offers visitors stunning views, a peaceful picnic spot, and a chance to catch up on history. And the most amazing thing, the entire fort area is the exact shape of a star. Although the shape is hard to tell from a ground level even if you were to walk around the perimeter, you will get an idea. The eight walls with the bastions that project out like arrowheads are what gives the fort its unique shape. The views are amazing, given that it's above 3,000 meters above sea level. On a good day, you can see as far as the Arabian Sea. Or, use a drone!



