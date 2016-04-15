Stepping out in this heat during the day involves carrying a truckload of stuff with you. Sunscreen? Check. Water? Check. Sunglasses? Grab a funky pair from one of these online stores and face that scorching sun in style.
#LBBPicks: Our Favourite Places To Buy Sunglasses From
Go Spiff
If you’re a fan of the elegant 40s or the rebellious 70s or the whacky 90s, Go Spiff. Started by Mansi and Pritish, Go Spiff keeps it old-school with their John Lennon/Depp inspired sunnies sourced from across the country. Pick up a vintage pair for yourself from their Facebook page.

Contact: +91 9910015593, or write to gospiffgo@gmail.com

Sayon Eyewear
We love our mahoganies and teaks when it comes to doing up our homes but wooden sunglasses? They’re legit. Designer Sayon Chatterjee makes fine hand-crafted wooden sunglasses in a variety of shapes and shades for all our different face structures.

Contact: Write to knocksayon@gmail.com
PropShop24
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Fashionara
Find the latest, most chic sunglasses at the cheapest prices on Fashionara. Although they have everything from round to square to aviators and wayfarers, Fashionara’s isn’t too high on colour—but if you’re looking for that one simple, classy pair which will go with everything that you own without burning holes in you pocket, it’s your to-go place.


Dulce Couture
Basic wayfarers, round shades and some super quirky flower-shaped and heart-shaped ones, Dulce Couture is turning our sunglasses into fun glasses. And they’re mostly priced under INR 1,000. Yay.

Koovs
They had us at their Sneak-a-Peak reflectors but we’re loving pretty much the whole collection. From aviators and wayfarers in neutral hues to bright shiny floral reflectors, they’re taking our outfits to a whole new level.

- Upwards: ₹ 499
