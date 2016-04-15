LBBPicks: Our Favourite Places To Buy Sunglasses From

If you’re a fan of the elegant 40s or the rebellious 70s or the whacky 90s, Go Spiff. Started by Mansi and Pritish, Go Spiff keeps it old-school with their John Lennon/Depp inspired sunnies sourced from across the country. Pick up a vintage pair for yourself from their Facebook page.

Where: Check out their Facebook page here.

Contact: +91 9910015593, or write to gospiffgo@gmail.com

For updates, follow their Instagram account here.