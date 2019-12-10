Get The Real Flavors Of Italy At This Amazing Cafe, Brik Oven!

Brik Oven: A small and a cozy place with a seating capacity of max 18 people at one time. It's crowded every day and almost all times. Table booking is recommended. Tried the following items: Diavolo Non-veg Quattro Formaggi Diavolo Veg Smokey Marzano White Fungi Half Que Pasa Garlic Bread Freak Shake Every pizza had its own unique flavor. I loved every single bite of each pizza. I couldn't decide my favourite because I fell in love with all the pizzas. Those bird eye chilies will hit you right on point and gives you an amazing flavor to the pizza Garlic bread with cheese is the best. Fresh cheese with loads of garlic makes you crave for more. The freak shake was again the best. I loved how it is done. Little higher on the price. But totally worth it. It costed 5.5k for 8 people including the tax.