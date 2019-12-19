Trash Talk: Shop For Eco-Friendly Cutlery Kits And Water Bottles Here

If you've been tinkering with the idea of switching to a zero waste lifestyle, check out Biomimic Theory. Started by Shwetha Parshi and Naveen Gowda in 2018, the brand offers sustainable alternatives to plastic. Think reusable wet bags to throw your trash out, cutlery kits and super-cool water bottles that come with woven areca nut sleeves!

We especially loved their cutlery kits. Handy, cute and more importantly, sustainable, they make for great eco-friendly gifts or just something to carry in your everyday lunch bag. There are two variants to choose from: the Bio Array, a kit weaved with rush grass, has neem wood cutlery, a bamboo straw and a sisal fibre straw cleaner. The other option is the Fab Array, a washable cloth kit with stainless steel cutlery, a napkin, straw and a natural bristle straw cleaner. You can choose your pick, but personally, we're fans of the Fab Array just because of the sheer number of colour options!

Their stainless steel bottles (aka Biotles) come in quantities of 500 ml and 750 ml. These bottles have palm sleeve coverings, handwoven by rural artisans, so you will be supporting a local cause when you buy from here. And not just that, the palm sleeve supposedly helps keep the water cool - a great function for those hot summer days, we think! The wet bag is their alternative to plastic bags. It comes with a waterproof lining on the inside, so you can use it, say, to store fruit peels until you find a place to dispose of them. You can also use it like a laundry bag, a beach/swim bag to store your damp swimwear or even a medicine bag. After use, just toss it in the washing machine, and it's back to being as good as new!