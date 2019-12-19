Bling Up Your Old Baubles At This Jewellery Store In Town!

Heard of ‘Bring in the old and take something new’? Well, Arnav Design Studio has completely redefined the old jewellery business practice of exchanging old gold for newer ones. Don’t we all have some gold baubles like earrings, rings, bangles, pendants or necklaces, hardly worn, just collecting dust in our lockers because these are old designs or common ones? Most of the times these are jewels that have been gifted or passed on from older generations and sometimes not as trendy or stylish as we would want those to be. Designer, Ashwini Oza believes that old pieces of jewellery sometimes have huge emotional value and hence cannot be discarded so she offers a ‘Unique’ design service. Her customers bring their old gold baubles that they don’t wear anymore and she puts everything together to create breathtaking new designs. Often adding elements from her store to breathe new life into forgotten heirloom jewellery. While most jewellers tell you to sell the old and buy something new from their stores, Ashwini at Arnav Design Studio doesn’t want you to discard your old pieces. She understands the value of ‘antique’ and she also believes that craftsmanship of the olden days is getting lost, so why let these pieces go waste. With customers bringing in strings of pearls or old coral pendants, a single gold earring or even a broken gold pendant or chains, Ashwini has taken each assignment in her stride, she has endeavoured to not only preserve every single piece but to create something absolutely stunning all together. Most of the designs will leave you spellbound. Don’t believe us ?! Just check out their social media handles to see numerous ‘Before’ and ‘After’ transformations. Being a renowned jewellery store in South Bangalore, Arnav caters to all gold, silver and gemstone jewellery requirements. They have an exquisite collection of jewels that can be bought from the store. Most of their silver jewellery collections can also be bought online from their website. This custom design service in gold is pretty unique hence pricing is premium and varies depending on design complexity. Price on Request from the studio. #LBB tip For design services, it’s advisable to take an appointment before visiting the store.