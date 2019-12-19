We're In Love With This Line of Ethical Silver Jewellery and Sarees And You Will Too

Aishwarya Kannan and her mother Gayathri are vegans and started Bodhi Maram as a cruelty-free line of temple jewellery and sarees. So if you’re someone who adores chunky ornaments, check out their nose studs, kadas, earrings, and necklaces. While most products in their line are for occasion wear, they also have some light jewellery that can be worn on a daily basis and to work. This is bound to add spark to your attire so get ready to be the centre of attention! They also specialise in one of a kind and customised pieces if you’re creating a look for an occasion.

Bodhi Maram’s sarees are mainly a representation of South India and are sourced directly from the weavers as a way of financially supporting them. The mother-daughter duo’s veganism also decides what kinds of fabrics and drapes they sell. This includes Chettinad, Ilkal and Negamam cotton, few of which haven’t received recognition by the public at all. Priced INR 1,800 upwards, we suggest investing in the line for a friend’s wedding (or yours, of course!) considering their costs are on the higher end.

