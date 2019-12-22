Bollywood Workshop with Ann

Bollywood Workshop with Ann

Sun | 22 Dec, 2019

9:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Dialogues

Address: 41, 18th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Head over for this amazing Bollywood dance session with Ann, a dancer and YouTuber. She firmly believes that anyone can dance, so even if you have two left feet, sign up for this!

Make a note

Registrations will be on a first come first serve basis. Walk-ins/spot registrations will be charged INR 100.

Price

₹200 upwards
64 people interested

