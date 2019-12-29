Bollywood Workshop with Ann

Head over for this amazing Bollywood dance session with Ann, a dancer and YouTuber. She firmly believes that anyone can dance, so even if you have two left feet, sign up for this!
Registrations will be on a first come first serve basis. Walk-ins/spot registrations will be charged INR 100.
