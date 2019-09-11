Drink Inside A Feni Cellar OR Stay In A Museum: Here's A Goa You've Never Seen Before! Book Your Flight Tickets Right Away With GoAir!

Goa is home to the only Feni cellar in the world which has tasting sessions and BBQ dinners. The Cazulo Premium Feni Experience involves a visit to a cashew orchard, a walk through the traditional distillery, a tasting session and even a meal under the stars (or sun)! They also have a cellar tour, where you will learn about the cultural insights and folklore associated with Feni.

#LBBTip: Be smart and take leave on 7th October (Monday) and enjoy an extended 4-day break in Goa! Convince your friends to do the same, book your tickets ASAP and enjoy #WeekendGetawaysWithGoAir!

