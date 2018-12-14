Head To Bootlegger For Kung Pao Chicken, Sandalwood Old Fashioned & More

A brand new menu and drinks curated by Mixologist Shreyas Patel await you at Bootlegger. The menu boasts of drool-worthy dishes for vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. Crispy spring rolls are available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants. It tastes best when paired with Sandalwood Old Fashioned. Peri peri chicken is an ideal pick if you are looking for a flavourful appetiser. The cocktail menu has some unique blends. One of the best things about choosing 'Gin and Tonic' is that you can opt for the botanicals of your choice. There are more than 15 options to choose from - berries, orange, grapefruit, rose, jasmine, seaweed, lemongrass, pepper, clove, star anise, and much more. I picked the berries, orange, and rose. It was a unique combination and tasted SO good. It's interesting to note that blend is created instantly. It takes about five minutes for the perfect infused flavoured drink. Their Beetroot Burger is heavenly. It is soft and fresh. The Makhani Biryani is available in the vegetarian as well as a non-vegetarian variant. True to its name, it melts in the mouth. There are a plethora of options for the main course - Penne pesto, kung pao chicken with fried rice, and the pizzas. Pick the fiery chicken pizza if you like the combination of pineapple with chicken. Oh, and their dessert jars are available in Oreo and red velvet flavours. You can either relish these sweet treats at the restaurant itself or get a takeaway.