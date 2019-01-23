Bouldering Mecca And Travelling Through Hampi!

There are several monuments located near the city of Hosapete at Hampi which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. The temples and the buildings stand testimony to the wealth and grandeur of the Vijayanagar Emperors. The name Hampi derived from the ancient name of Tungabhadra river, Pampa, the daughter of Lord Brahma. The architecture is built from the abundant local stone. The Virupaksha temple is the most prominent building in Hampi. It is believed that Lord Shiva married Parvati in this temple. Other attractions of Hampi are the Lotus Palace, Hazara Rama temple, Laksimha temple and Vithala temple. You can witness the best sunset from the peak of Hanuman temple. You can do coracle ride in Hampi which is quite famous. For adventure lovers, there are multiple places for bouldering which is the best-recommended place is Hampi island. You can go swimming in the river, rent a motorcycle for about INR 500 a day and go exploring. You can get best hotels in Hosapete. Most of the restaurants there serve Vegetarian food only.