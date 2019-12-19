This Gokarna Resort Is A Perfect Stay For A Romantic Break

Kudle Beach View Resort & Spa built on a hill is located at Kudle Beach which is 5 km from Gokarna and 130 km from Panaji, Goa. Both luxurious and adventurous at an affordable price, this place is all about switching off the iPad/pod/phones and letting loose in the great outdoors. You can check with the resort reception and book various packages during your stay, be it water sports activities, trekking, mountain climbing and sightseeing (Gokarna has a lot of temples and beaches). But in case these don't rush the adrenaline in you, head for a spa session, try meditation in their yoga hall or soak in the sun near the swimming pool and jump into for cooling down. The garden restaurant has a lot of options from the authentic South Indian treats the famous North Indian food. One can just sit there for hours to breathe in the fresh air and watch the Arabian sea waves during sunset while the sky shows it varied colors. In all this, I forgot to describe our sea view room with balcony. The deck chairs in the balcony were just what we needed to zone out and focus on the roar of the sea. Not for long though! Because if you're a water baby like me, the swimming pool would fast become your favorite part of the resort. Making plans already? Rush in with your family, group of friends, partner and have a chillax vacation.