Make Your Cheese And Eat It On Brik Oven Pizzas At This Mozzarella-Making Workshop

Learn how to make some amazing mozzarella at Brik Oven with the famous Brik Boys, Anirudh Nopany and Sreeram Anvesh. Once you get to know your fellow cheesemakers, you will be take through the whole process of sourcing of milk, how the raw materials are taken care of and sourced, before you learn the process of how to pasteurise the milk to make it safe for consumption and make better cheese. You'll then learn all about adding culture, rennet, why it needs to be added and how the milk turns to cheese! Once the cheese curds set you will have a marvellous time stretching the curds into mozzarella. Of course, saving the best for last, you'll taste the freshest mozzarella you'd have ever had in your lives, that too made right in front of you!

You're at Brik Oven, so naturally you'll also eat the best pizzas in town. So pick from personal-sized that are included in the ticket price of INR 1,000. You can order a la carte too, but that's separate from the ticket price. Take home happy memories, cheese making skills, and the some soft serves made with the same milk used to make cheese!