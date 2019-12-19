Bring Home Fragrances Like Patchouli, Lavender And Lemongrass With This Brand's Scented Candles

Candles and incense sticks that will perfume your space with fruity and woody aroma are what Aavasa does best. You can pick up scented candles and like coconut-vanilla, rose, and interesting scents like ylang-ylang and lemongrass. You can check out their collection on their website or visit Studio Orenda in Koramangala. The scented candles are perfect for gifting and if you are the sort of person who loves hoarding up on all kinds of scented candles, then you have got something to add to your collection. In case you are leaning towards the incense sticks as well, they have fragrances that are similar to the candles but you will also find more traditional scents like sandalwood. These work as gifting options too should you be creating hampers or gift baskets for festivals.