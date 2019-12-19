Budget Camping For A Adventurous Weekend Getaway!

If you are up for some adrenaline rush and are looking forward to an exciting weekend with out of box experience, then this a must-try place. Farmer’s Son Resorts & Adventure Sports aims at providing a one-stop getaway camping site Campsite is situated in a tiny hamlet of Bellur Village. lt is about I5 km from Sakleshpur and 190 km from Bangalore. You can pursue various adventures activities including Dirt Bikes, Quad Bikes (ATV), Rope Activities like Zip Line, Single line Walk, Bamboo cross Bridge and many more. Other fun activities like Paintball, Riffle & Pistol Shooting, Airborne Sumo Wrestling, Archery, Volleyball, Group Rain Dance, Water Slide with Desi Swimming Pool, Children’s Play Area, etc are also available for recreation. The day starts with homemade wine as welcome drink which is followed by adventure activities with buffet lunch and evening hi-tea snacks. The day ends with a bonfire and Dinner with self-barbeque option too. Stay will be arranged in a bamboo tree house or single group sharing bamboo dormitories and even tent glamping. They also engage in guided trekking, Vertical mountaineering and Cycle tours on demand and tour to Yagachi Water Sports are conducted at Extra Cost. Full board (stay + food + activities) would cost you about 1.6 k– 2k per person which is pretty reasonable.