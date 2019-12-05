Ladies, don’t let the wedding fanfare and awkward marriage-related questions by Aunties spoil your dating plans. Matched with a great guy on Bumble and ready to meet IRL? Check out these tried and tested date spots and experiences in Bangalore to see if you guys really hit it off!
Ditch The Family Weddings & Go For Bumble Dates This Shaadi Season: 5 Cool Experiences In The City!
Love Those Fitness Goals?
If you’re a fitness buff or an adrenaline junky, check out Equilibrium Climbing Station in Indiranagar. Take bae along to one of the biggest indoor climbing facilities in the country and challenge each other to some rock climbing sans ropes or safety belts. HAHA! So get ready to break a sweat together.
Get Lost & Then Found
Discovered your mutual love for Stranger Things or Prison Break while chatting on Bumble? Head over to The Escape Room in Koramangala and experience your fave shows IRL. You’ll need to work together to crack cryptic codes to escape from the room- all within 45 minutes! What better way to get closer, than to escape a crime scene together? Very Bonnie & Clyde.
Spin Your Way To Love
Let your hips do the talking as you glide your way across the dancefloor salsa workshops across the city! There’s Lourd Vijay’s Latin Dance Studio in Vasanth Nagar, Furor Entertainment’s Cuban salsa studio in Koramangala, Richard David Thaloor Dance Project in Indiranagar and lots more. So throw on your dancing shoes and channel your inner Shakira!
Plan A Clay Date
Spin your date around to some fun and frolic by getting down and dirty at pottery classes around town. Whether you’re clumsy or creative at artwork, fret not. Indulge in a few creative hours of clay modelling, carving and glazing. You could even gift each other your creations for keepsakes. Our favourite spots are Clay Station in HSR Layout and Songs Of Summer Pottery Studio in Koramangala.
Stomp Through Vineyards
Girls, nothing else says romance better than sipping on a crisp glass of wine in the sun. So plan a vineyard sojourn for that awaited date right away and unwind with your significant other. The Grover Vineyards and Sula Wine Tours are our usual spots. All the swirling, sniffing and sipping is sure you to get the conversation flowing and sparks flying!
So, ditch the boredom of the shaadi season and dial up the romance with a Bumble date at these cool spots in town! Ladies, open up the Bumble app on your phone and make the first move today!
Download Bumble on App Store and Play Store.
Comments (0)