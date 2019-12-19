Burnout Cafe - Affordable Sheesha And More

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Burnout

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

MS Towers, 3rd & 4th Floor, 39 & 40, Infantry Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Burnout Cafe: New Place Alert! One spot for some Affordable Sheesha and Delicious Food. The ambience is cute and can accommodate around 60 pax. It's a panda theme Sheesha cafe. They serve various varieties of Sheesha and some cafe special Hookah too. Not only Sheesha but also serve delicious veg and non-veg food. They have Shakes, Mocktails, Hot Beverages and a lot more. Coming to the food they have delicious Starters, Steaks, Burgers, Sandwiches, Food Bowls and Desserts. Must Try * Sheesha * Blueberry Shake * Oreo Cheesecake Shake * Hot Chocolate * Loaded Shake * Loaded Nachos * Potato Wedges * Steaks * Tres Leches

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae.

Bars

Burnout

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

MS Towers, 3rd & 4th Floor, 39 & 40, Infantry Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default