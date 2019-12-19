Burnout Cafe - Affordable Sheesha And More

Burnout Cafe: New Place Alert! One spot for some Affordable Sheesha and Delicious Food. The ambience is cute and can accommodate around 60 pax. It's a panda theme Sheesha cafe. They serve various varieties of Sheesha and some cafe special Hookah too. Not only Sheesha but also serve delicious veg and non-veg food. They have Shakes, Mocktails, Hot Beverages and a lot more. Coming to the food they have delicious Starters, Steaks, Burgers, Sandwiches, Food Bowls and Desserts. Must Try * Sheesha * Blueberry Shake * Oreo Cheesecake Shake * Hot Chocolate * Loaded Shake * Loaded Nachos * Potato Wedges * Steaks * Tres Leches