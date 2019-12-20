Rent This Super Cool Well- Equipped Caravan For Your Next Road Trip!

Wonderful experience travelling in the caravan for the first time. The caravan by Camper Trails is well equipped with bunks to accommodate five adults, has a kitchenette with supplies to take care of essential cooking, a mini fridge to chill the beer and store marinated meat, a TV and lots of board games. A neat and clean toilet is also available within. An awning can be erected attached to the caravan and chairs can be placed at the campsite. The price is around 10k per day.