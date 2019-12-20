Camping, Trekking And A Finnish Smoke Sauna: Let This Kodai Farm Work Its Magic On You

Fully making use of their vast 10-acre property, they also have plenty of activities on site. For the littler ones, the dairy farm with desi cows, country chicken, pigeons, ducks, geese and turkeys can turn playmates. While the older kids and adults can get adventurous with low rope and obstacle courses to test your balance, or head off on a long trek. They even have a pond where if you call in advance, you can do some basic scuba diving.

The most interesting activity though is the Finnish Smoke Sauna. Historically, in Finland, this kind of smoke sauna would be used for cleansing, and improving spirituality. This slightly modified one has a wooden structure, wooden ceiling, a low doorway, lack of chimney and a beautiful scent of smoke. Oh, and there’s also a hot tub. Both facilities are open all night in case you want to heat things up — metaphorically and literally!