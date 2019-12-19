India’s Second Favorite Sutra Is Here, And You Don’t Want To Miss Out On It

College can be a confusing time, but here’s one less thing to be confused about- your outfits. Campus Sutra is a clothing brand that reflects the novelty vogue and quirk of today’s youth. Their eccentric graphic merchandise and hip casual wear of T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and jeans, allows you to dress up in a manner that even Regina George would approve of. What’s even cooler, is that they have categories according to your chosen path of profession, like medicine, arts, law, and management. To match their clothes, they sell a gamut of accessories such as laptop sleeves, bags and caps.

Since the brand knows the youth well enough to know their fashion preferences, they also know the content of their wallets. Which is why their collections are priced at just the right amount so that it’s affordable by college students, with prices starting from just INR 350. We’re talking about fashion that gets you excited all night, about modelling it the next morning. Who knows you might even make the attendance cut-off, all thanks to Campus Sutra.