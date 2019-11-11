You know when you need just the right outfit to look like you’re effortlessly chic? Well, it doesn’t have to take years to perfect that look. All you’ve got to do is have some pretty versatile pieces in your wardrobe and you can easily mix and match and get your fashion game on.
Ace Your Casual Look With Just These 5 Additions To Your Wardrobe
Neck Tie Detail Black IKat Shift Dress
Go for that gypsy vibe with this comfy ikat shift dress. Pair it with some statement jewellery or head accessories and you’re good to go.
Floral Lace Cut Grey Shrugs
Layering is everything, and we’re here for it. This shrug, both comfy and classy, is perfect when you can’t decide whether it’s a date night or something more casual.
Metal Eyelet Satin Lace Sneakers
You can’t not have sneakers in your closet. Just pair these beauties with your jeans and tees (or sweatshirts), and take an influencer-style photo for the ‘Gram!
Top Handle Detail Black Drawstring Bag
The best part about this bag is that it can easily help you transition from workwear to casuals. So whether it’s a party you’ve been invited to, or a last-minute night out with friends, this bag will have your back.
Floral Printed Headband
Look cute as a button with this floral printed headband. With its quirky print and bright colour, this one is the perfect addition of fun to your everyday look.
