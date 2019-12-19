Shop Customised Clothing From This Bangalore-Based Brand

Celeste, a Bangalore-based brand makes clothing that is size-inclusive and gender-inclusive. Started in July 2019 by Preethi Raghunath, this brand believes in making comfortable and trendy clothes in all sizes. From XXS to XL, find something that fits like a glove. They specialise in custom made garments made out of satin, cotton, and silk. Casual Indian wear, Indo-Western wear and Western wear is their forte. Find crop tops, dresses, and shrugs in abstract and floral prints as well as plain solid colours. They make cute rubber bands with bows and hair bands with the remaining material as they strongly believe in zero waste.

They make all-inclusive clothing for all genders and sizes. If you are looking for a specific design to be made for your body type and size, just hit them up and they'd be happy to help. The price range here starts at INR 499. Celeste not just creates garments with new material but also helps one recycle old sarees or materials into brand new dresses. Their latest collection called Meenakshi focuses on recycling silk sarees into fashionable pieces of functional clothing. You can check out their Instagram and hit them up for orders. They also do have a few pieces of pre-made crop tops and shrugs for sale.