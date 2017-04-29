Wrapped Emotions offers a lot of innovative designs and handcrafted contemporary concepts from the craftsmen. I could see organic and painted concepts, both with excellent finish and an elegant look. Even though you will find lots of jaipur handicrafts, interesting thing about this shop is the variety and price range and also promoting local Channapatna-based Karnataka products. Little heard, new brand Lovecraft's products are excellent in finish and prices starts from INR 100 onwards. If you are looking for gifting options for corporate or special occasions this is a good place to explore.
Looking For A Gift? This Outlet In Bengaluru Sells Amazing Channapatna Home Decor
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
There is no visible advertisement about sale of Channapatna products. So definitely a visible poster will help to get eyes glued.
Good parking and location is descent. Salesman is helpful and cooperative. Ask for a leaflet which explains how live crafts products are manufactured. Its interesting that they offer factory visit to learn about Channapatna craft making.
Worth a visit especially if you are looking for gifting options.
