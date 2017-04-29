Looking For A Gift? This Outlet In Bengaluru Sells Amazing Channapatna Home Decor

Wrapped Emotions offers a lot of innovative designs and handcrafted contemporary concepts from the craftsmen. I could see organic and painted concepts, both with excellent finish and an elegant look. Even though you will find lots of jaipur handicrafts, interesting thing about this shop is the variety and price range and also promoting local Channapatna-based Karnataka products. Little heard, new brand Lovecraft's products are excellent in finish and prices starts from INR 100 onwards. If you are looking for gifting options for corporate or special occasions this is a good place to explore.