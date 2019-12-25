Chopta Deoriatal Chandrashila Trek

When it feels like it’s impossible to take out time from your hectic life to plan a holiday for a week, weekend trek comes to your rescue. A weekend trek like the one to Chopta Chandrashila Deoriatal can help you rejuvenate in the lap of nature and take a breath of fresh, mountain air. Planning a weekend trek is a great mode to visit the Himalayas and to satisfy your voyage craving in a short time. In reality, even a few days of escape are enough to do miracles while you get away from mundane life.

Your walk leading to Chopta is surrounded by luxurious natural meadows and the Himalayan ranges. This walk brings you to the Tungnath peak at an altitude of 3680m and is also called known to be the highest Shiva shrine on the globe. The beauty of Deoriatal is not less than a fairy tale where you can see a few animals and birds drinking sparkling water from the lake. The snow filled hills will make you forget every worry and you experience sheer peace in the white surroundings.

The trail is a bit tricky with its abrupt climbs and sudden changes in the terrain. You can also choose to be guests at the dhabas on the trail for a delightful spread. Besides the amazing nature trapped along the route; it's possible to have a glimpse of some amazing peaks like Kedar along with Chaukhamba.

After a kilometre long trek you can reach the summit of Chandrashila which is at approximately 4000 meter. You can have a view of various spiritual temples along the way with many animals and birds adding on to the beauty of that pious place.

The trek is just of four days, so you can plan the trip with your family as well as with friends for the trek and add loads of fun to adventure. The freezing weather, cool breeze and spiritual tunes will make you forget all your worries and you can spend a good time in the lap of nature.