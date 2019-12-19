Learn the Clay caricature art and make an Impressive artwork. You will learn step by step process of making beautiful art with different shapes & techniques. This is an exciting workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, you will carry home a beautiful artwork/craft created by yourself. Sign up, if you're above 10 years of age.
Learn How To Make Clay Caricatures At This Workshop By The Living Walls
– No previous experience in art/craft is required
– Prior Registration is necessary
– The image shown here is for reference purpose only, actual artwork/ craft may differ in colours, sizes, shapes, and designs
