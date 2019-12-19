Learn How To Make Clay Caricatures At This Workshop By The Living Walls

Clay caricature workshop by The Living Walls

₹ 1900 upwards

Thu | 19 Dec, 2019

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

The Living Walls

Address: 4th Main Road, Kumaraswamy Layout, 2nd Stage, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Learn the Clay caricature art and make an Impressive artwork. You will learn step by step process of making beautiful art with different shapes & techniques. This is an exciting workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, you will carry home a beautiful artwork/craft created by yourself. Sign up, if you're above 10 years of age.

Make a note

Please Note:

– No previous experience in art/craft is required

– Prior Registration is necessary

– The image shown here is for reference purpose only, actual artwork/ craft may differ in colours, sizes, shapes, and designs

Price

