Wood You Want Some Christmas-piration? Sign Up For This Workshop

It’s only a few days till Christmas, and winter is coming in heavy and...cold. If you’re looking for a last minute gift (with a personal touch we might add), or some cheery festive decor, listen up! The Hobby Place has you covered. Create cute Christmas art on 3-4 inch wood slices (you'll be able to make two). They work great as regular table coasters, or mini-art pieces depending on your definition of art. The wood IS your canvas in this case. If you’re uninspired by all the festive cheer around, fear not! They’ll provide images you can replicate. Of course if you want to draw Olaf, Frosty (the snowman obviously) or any version of Winter Wonderland, feel free. If you have kids, get them along too, it’ll be a great Sunday Bonding exercise. The registration fee includes all the required material, and yes, you’ll be taking your creation home.

