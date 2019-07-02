Spoilt For Choices When It Comes To Co-Working Spaces? Here’s One That Has Everything For All Types Of Companies

With 315 Avenue, the whole space and your requirement is heavily customisable. You can use their sharing space if you are a company of 1 to 10 members and enjoy clean aesthetics, plush furniture and high speed internet without any hassle. If you are an enterprise, just talk to the 315 Work Avenue team about your requirement and the panel of worker bees will get right on it to give the office you visualised. With their enterprise package you get a dedicated amenities, uninterrupted work space and hands on operations team!

