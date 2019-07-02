315 Work Avenue is the new player in the city’s co-working space scene and they come with only one goal - Provide the best working environment to everyone.
Spoilt For Choices When It Comes To Co-Working Spaces? Here’s One That Has Everything For All Types Of Companies
A Perfect Fit If You Are A Freelancer Or An Enterprise
With 315 Avenue, the whole space and your requirement is heavily customisable. You can use their sharing space if you are a company of 1 to 10 members and enjoy clean aesthetics, plush furniture and high speed internet without any hassle. If you are an enterprise, just talk to the 315 Work Avenue team about your requirement and the panel of worker bees will get right on it to give the office you visualised. With their enterprise package you get a dedicated amenities, uninterrupted work space and hands on operations team!
A Place To Work And Have Fun
315 Work Avenue team understands the phrase, “All work and no play makes jack a dull boy.” To relieve you from work stress, they host small events for coworkers to unwind and socialise. They have regular collaborative sessions, workshops, live performances to spruce up your work life. How could you not work out of here!
So… What Are We Saying?
No matter how big or small your company is, if you are looking for an interactive, inspiring workspace, 315 Work Avenue to the rescue!
