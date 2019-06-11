Ditch The Usual Gift Shops And Surprise Your Friends With Cute Handmade Gifts From Here

It's your BFF's birthday, and you're panicking about your gift not being thoughtful enough. We've all been there because let's face it, not all of us are cut out to be making our own handmade gifts year after year. Fortunately, there are cute little gifts that are signed, sealed, delivered and as thoughtful as handmade gifts that you can get from the Craft Store Of India. Not bad, eh?

You may have already read about their explosion cards, but that's not all they do. Aditi, the brains behind the brand, also makes dreamcatchers (you'll get these in necklace and headband forms as well), matchbox art and pop-up cubes. The pop-up cubes are actually a collection of 5 cubes that slide out and pop-up to display a message. These are available in themes of love (red and black), and birthday (pastel colours). We love their matchbox art too. Whether you want to gift your lazy friend a matchbox that features a sloth, or one with a snail that has the caption 'Fast And Furious,' you can get it customised to the t.

Just in case you're feeling artsy, they have DIY craft kits you can use to make your own dreamcatcher or an explosion card. These come with the material as well as an instruction manual to help you set up the whole thing (phew!). If you want a physical demonstration of the process, just hit up Aditi or stay tuned with her Instagram handle to know when and where she will be putting up a pop-up stall next. She also conducts workshops for schools and corporates upon request.