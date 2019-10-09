Cupcakes In A Basket Only At This Lovely Home Bakery

Up your birthday gifting game with these lovely home bakers called The Cupcake Connection who set up cupcakes in a basket replete with floral decor et al. The basket option begins with a minimum of 10 cupcakes starting at 1200 INR With customisable cupcake flavours and add-ons inside. Do note that you have to personally pick it up or have it delivered and bear the delivery cost which is in addition to the cupcake prices. DM them on Instagram to place orders or reach out. It could take about 2-3 days for the order so time it accordingly. I tried the Coffee cupcakes and the taste was universally loved - this one is not just about the looks, but trust that it tastes great too.