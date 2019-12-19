Curl Up In This Lovely Wood Log Cabin In Arasinaguppe

A lovely wooden cabin located with a great mountain viewpoint and a glass door to boot, Stuga is a hidden gem in Arasinaguppe. It is located in a coffee estate and though the drive there can be rocky, it’s absolutely worth it! A little way off the city and it’s more popular attractions, stuga makes for a great retreat for aspiring writers, a detox destination with your significant other, or just a small group trip looking for a weekend away.