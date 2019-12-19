Sheesham Sofas To Tibetan Wall Masks, This Shop Is Our Go-To For Pretty Decor Options

There are few things that deliver warmth and a sense of nostalgia to your home like wooden furniture -- be it wood of any kind: Sheesham, acacia or teak. That's what we felt when we entered Decor Destination in Indiranagar. A house that has been transformed into a decor store, each room is set with pretty wooden furniture that makes you feel like you've walked into your grandmother's home.

We spotted Tibetan and Sri Lankan wall masks, bookshelves, bar cabinets, sideboards, table and sofa sets -- all made out of solid wood. And since the entire space is designed as if it is an actual home, each of their wooden furniture is in turn decorated with adornments like wall hangings, candle stands shaped like pepper mills, wooden statues and vases. These artefacts are sourced from different parts of the country, mostly Rajasthan and the North East, and some from Bali as well.

Apart from home decor and furniture, you'll find a range of gift options to choose from: mirrors, photo frames, keychains, coasters and small figurines, the works.